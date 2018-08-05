Patrick Stewart protagonizará la nueva serie de Star Trek (FOTOS) MiMundoFAN Posted 38 mins ago Se dio a conocer de manera oficial que el actor Patrick Stewart protagonizará una nueva serie de televisión basada en Stark Trek. Stewart volverá al rol de su icónico personaje Jean-Luc Picard para una nueva serie de CBS All Access que “contará la historia del próximo capitulo de vida de Picard”. La estrella británica dio a conocer la noticia durante una aparición especial que realizó en una convención de Star Trek en Las Vegas, Nevada. “Siempre estaré muy orgulloso de haber sido parte de ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’, pero cuando hicimos la película final en la primavera de 2002, realmente sentí que mi tiempo con Star Trek había seguido su curso natural”, aseguró Patrick segundos antes de dar a conocer la noticia a todos sus seguidores. I will always be very proud to have been a part of Star Trek: The Next Generation, but when we wrapped that final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with Star Trek had run its natural course. It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Seeking out new life for him, when I thought that life was over. During these past years, it has been humbling to hear stories about how The Next Generation brought people comfort, saw them through difficult periods in their lives or how the example of Jean-Luc inspired so many to follow in his footsteps, pursuing science, exploration and leadership. I feel I'm ready to return to him for the same reason – to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times. I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavor to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more. #StarTrek @cbsallaccess Photo: @shervinfoto A post shared by Patrick Stewart (@sirpatstew) on Aug 4, 2018 at 1:28pm PDT Lee también: Demi Lovato se pronuncia sobre su presunta sobredosis Stewart continuó expresando: “Es una sorpresa inesperada pero deliciosa encontrarme emocionado y vigorizado para retomar el papel de Jean-Luc Picard y explorar nuevas dimensiones dentro de él. Tendré una nueva vida, cuando pensé que su vida había terminado”. El legendario actor puntualizó que es un buen momento para retomar el personaje que en todo momento ejemplificó el liderazgo calmado, moral y razonado. “Durante los últimos años, ha sido muy emocionante escuchar muchas historias sobre cómo The Next Generation trajo comodidad a las personas, las vio pasar por períodos difíciles en sus vidas o cómo el ejemplo de Jean-Luc inspiró a muchas personas a seguir sus pasos, persiguiendo la ciencia, exploración y el liderazgo”, reveló el británico durante su intervención en la convención. Backstage preparing to host tonight’s Sci Tech Awards. Thank you to @theacademy for having me. A post shared by Patrick Stewart (@sirpatstew) on Feb 10, 2018 at 6:44pm PST Lee también: Chrissy Teigen se pronuncia sobre el padre de Meghan Markle Por el momento, la fecha de lanzamiento de la serie o su nombre permanecerán siendo un secreto para todos sus seguidores. Tanto CBS como Stewart ya se encuentran trabajando en el proyecto desde hace seis meses aproximadamente.