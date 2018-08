Meghan Markle's dad likens Royal Family to Scientologists over their secrecy . Meghan Markle’s dad has likened the Royal Family to Scientologists because of their “cult-like” secrecy. Thomas Markle , 74, said the royals must become more modern and open to scrutiny. Speaking exclusively to The Sun at his home in Rosarito, Mexico, he said “They are either like Scientologists or the Stepford family. – "If they hear anybody say anything they just lock the doors. They need to speak up! – “They are cult-like — like Scientology — because they are secretive. – "They close the door, pull the shades down and put their fingers in their ears so they don’t have to hear. Maybe they have a secret handshake too! You cannot ask a question of them — as they won’t answer.” – American Thomas has been met with a wall of silence from Kensington Palace, including Meghan, 37, since speaking out publicly about her. Thomas, who also has children Samantha, 53, and Tom Jnr, 51, dismissed reports that he was hoping for money from his kids. He said: “I worked hard to provide for my children. I’m their father, I don’t expect them to pay me back.” . Via The Sun #meghanmarkle #princeharry #thomasmarkle #royalfamily #akoredeonline

