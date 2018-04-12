Oscar de la Hoya es captado con bella modelo (VIDEO) MiMundoFAN Posted 13 mins ago Oscar de la Hoya se dejó ver muy bien acompañado en uno de los conciertos de Maluma en la ciudad de Miami. Así lo dio a conocer el programa ‘Despierta América‘ quien informó que a pesar de no haber confirmado su separación con la cantante Millie Corretjer, se le ha visto en compañía de una exconcursante de Nuestra Belleza Latina. Se trata de Ana Valencia, quien junto a Oscar fueron vistos en la primera fila del concierto de Maluma. When you always find a reason to smile 😊 #saturday #happy #goodvibes #positivevibes #nohate A post shared by Oscar De La Hoya (@oscardelahoya) on Mar 24, 2018 at 5:40pm PDT Según la conductora Ana Patricia no es la primera vez que se les ve juntos: “Ya se les había visto en anteriores ocasiones lo que demuestra que están juntos”. RELACIONADO: Saúl Canelo’ Álvarez comparte fotografía muy bien acompañado (FOTOS) Valencia concursó en el certamen de belleza justo en la edición que Clarissa Molina se alzó con la corona. No matter what you have been through or are going through for that matter, always see the light and it will shine bright on you. We live in a world where everyone criticizes and has a negative comment about everything. Just always remember that life is too short to pay attention to negativity. Keep striving to be better and keep working hard everyday to convince YOURSELF, that you can be or do whatever you want in life. I, as a kid, growing up in the streets of ELA didn’t have it easy with so many people telling me I will be nothing, telling me that I’m not worth it and almost destroyed my dreams. So, after everything I’ve been through, I wanna tell you that I’m still here going stronger than ever and more motivated than ever before, to be the best I can be. For everyone out there who has been through tough times, don’t ever, ever give up on your dreams. Work it every single day and something is bound to happen one day. #nevergiveup #positivevibes #workhard #hatersgonnahate A post shared by Oscar De La Hoya (@oscardelahoya) on Mar 13, 2018 at 7:31pm PDT Oscar de la Hoya es filmado pasándola de ‘lujo’ Este supuesto nuevo romance se ve empañado por el intento de extorsión que está viviendo el boxeador. TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Desde la cama Adamari López revela que la pequeña Alaïa está enferma (FOTOS) Como lo dio a conocer el programa ‘El Gordo Y La Flaca’, quien afirmó que el FBI investiga una denuncia impuesta por el representante deportivo, por ser victima de dos chicas quienes poseen un video intimo de Oscar y le pidieron dos millones de dolares para no hacerlo publico. I’m ready for Saturday nights fights. @hboboxing is going down. @lucasmatthysse29 @therealmgesta @jorgelinares #realfights #action #forum A post shared by Oscar De La Hoya (@oscardelahoya) on Jan 24, 2018 at 6:36pm PST Hasta el momento Oscar de la Hoya no se ha pronunciado respecto al romance ni del intento de extorsión. ES TENDENCIA: