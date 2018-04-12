No matter what you have been through or are going through for that matter, always see the light and it will shine bright on you. We live in a world where everyone criticizes and has a negative comment about everything. Just always remember that life is too short to pay attention to negativity. Keep striving to be better and keep working hard everyday to convince YOURSELF, that you can be or do whatever you want in life. I, as a kid, growing up in the streets of ELA didn’t have it easy with so many people telling me I will be nothing, telling me that I’m not worth it and almost destroyed my dreams. So, after everything I’ve been through, I wanna tell you that I’m still here going stronger than ever and more motivated than ever before, to be the best I can be. For everyone out there who has been through tough times, don’t ever, ever give up on your dreams. Work it every single day and something is bound to happen one day. #nevergiveup #positivevibes #workhard #hatersgonnahate

