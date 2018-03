Incredible 11 year old Naomi Wadler calls out the stories of POC killed that don’t make it into the news at the #MarchForOurLives (photo cred by MotherJones). In awe of the young leadership in this country challenging the white, nationalist cishet powers #guncontrol #neveragain #blacklivesmatter

