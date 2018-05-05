“I bleed the blood of a cold stone that rolls without a shadow I'm only deep enough to realize that I'm shallow My head I keep it up, but its hard to keep it straight When you don't believe in love And you just can't cope with hate. Metal rusts, leaves turn into dust As the difference between love and lust clarifies as trust If you only had an hour to sum your whole life up, would you spend the hour Saying that an hour ain’t enough?” PC📸: @juanangeloficial

