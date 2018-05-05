Mike Rivera defiende la memoria y hasta los pechos de su madre (VIDEO) MiMundoFAN Posted 2 horas ago En una reciente publicación Mike Rivera compartió un video con el que recordó y agradeció a su fallecida madre. El hijo de la ‘Diva de la banda’ utilizó su cuenta de Instagram para honrar la memoria de su madre. Durante el filme se puede observar a Jenni Rivera quien comienza llevando la cámara hacia sus pechos. RELACIONADO: ¿Cuñado incómodo? La relación entre Lorenzo Méndez y Mike Rivera (FOTOS) “I bleed the blood of a cold stone that rolls without a shadow I'm only deep enough to realize that I'm shallow My head I keep it up, but its hard to keep it straight When you don't believe in love And you just can't cope with hate. Metal rusts, leaves turn into dust As the difference between love and lust clarifies as trust If you only had an hour to sum your whole life up, would you spend the hour Saying that an hour ain’t enough?” PC📸: @juanangeloficial A post shared by Trinidad MichaelAngelo Rivera (@mighk_rivera) on Feb 28, 2018 at 4:05pm PST Mike Rivera responde a quienes cuestionan el actuar de su madre. La acción de la hoy finada artista generó rápidamente una suspicaz pregunta para Mike. “¿Por qué estamos viendo los pechos de tu madre?”, escribió un seguidor de Mike. Pero el joven no se quedó con los brazos cruzados y dejó en claro su opinión. “Los pechos son parte de la mujer, mejor vete de aquí”, respondió el hermano de Chiquis Rivera. Mike no solo compartió el video, sino que lo acompañó con un emotivo y sincero mensaje. Whole lotta gang shit going down out this muhfucka. Why are all my sister so hot damn gorgeous tho? 🤔😍😘 @jacqieofficial 🌹🌻🌺 we’re starting a band, and you can’t be in it 🤷🏻♂️. A post shared by Trinidad MichaelAngelo Rivera (@mighk_rivera) on Nov 18, 2017 at 4:56pm PST “Todo lo que puedo pensar es en usted, solo el tiempo y la experiencia realmente te hacen comprender el peso de nuestros sacrificios y por eso te aprecio cada vez más cada día”, así es como comenzaba el mensaje. TE PUEDE INTERESAR: La parte del cuerpo de Chiquis Rivera que enloqueció las redes (FOTO) Agregó: “Estoy cansado de una vida sin ti, cansado de no tener tus abrazos, tu guía. Estoy cansado de no escuchar tu risa fuerte ante mis bromas tontas, solo desearía que estuvieras aquí para verme lograr objetivos en un camino que a la vez parecía incierto, pero sé que estás orgullosa y en eso, encuentro consuelo”. Para finalizar puntualizó: “Todo lo que soy es por ti, nadie dijo que fue fácil, pero nadie dijo que sería tan difícil”. As a long work week boils down to sacrificed time with Luna, all I can think about is you. Only time and experience truly makes one understand the weight of our sacrifices and for that I appreciate you more and more each day. Physical fatigue I can deal with and even embrace, but sometimes it’s the mental fatigue that breaks us down , but only to build us back up. I’m tired of a life without you, tired of not having your hugs, your guidance. I’m tired of not hearing your loud laugh at my dumb jokes, tired of not hearing you tell me how full of useless information I am. I’m tired of delusional people attacking the people you loved most in your “defense”, tired of super “fans” speaking for you. Despite all that, your baby boy is doing good and I only wish you were here to see me accomplishing goals on a path that at once seemed uncertain but I know you’re proud and in that, I find solace. Everything I am is because of you, and that I can never forget. “Nobody said it was easy, but no one ever said it would be this hard” #everystepitake A post shared by Trinidad MichaelAngelo Rivera (@mighk_rivera) on May 4, 2018 at 9:08pm PDT “Nunca será fácil, se hará más difícil, pero te volverás más fuerte y más sabio”, “tienes suerte de tener videos de tu madre”, fueron algunas de las respuestas que generaron sus palabras. ES TENDENCIA: