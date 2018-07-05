La publicación de María Celeste Arrarás que molestó a Chiquis Rivera (FOTO) MiMundoFAN Posted 15 mins ago La presentadora María Celeste Arrarás, realizó una controversial publicación que paralizó las redes sociales, inclusive generó el enojo de Chiquis Rivera. Fue mediante su cuenta de Instagram que la comunicadora expuso el caso de Tess Thompson Talley, quien se hizo viral tras difundir imágenes junto a una jirafa a la que mato. “La gringa salvaje”, como María aseguró en su post que llaman a Tess, ha generado un repudio generalizado en redes. TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Foto de Shakira en diminuto bikini alborota las redes sociales (FOTO) La están llamando “la gringa salvaje” en Africa por matar a esta vieja jirafa que es de una especie en peligro. Ella dijo en el calce de la foto que cazar a esta jirafa “fue hacer realidad el sueño de su vida”. Que asco. Se llama Tess Thompson Talley y es de Kentucky. Desde que se hicieron públicas las fotos y ha sido condenada en las redes ha salido afirmando cosas que no son ciertas para tratar de justificarse. Decir que matar jirafas ayuda a la conservación es un disparate. Decir que la mato por vieja porque no podía procrear es falso. Esta jirafa tenía 18 años y los expertos dicen que una jirafa puede procrear hasta los 25. La mato por deporte,por ego, para tener un trofeo. Dicho por los propios africanos-la cacería de animales salvajes está acabando con los animales salvajes. Tristemente hay corruptos y avaros en Africa que dan permisos para cazar. Eso lo tienen que resolver ellos. En este lado del mundo lo que podemos hacer es repudiar a los cazadores de animales salvajes y sus sangrientos trofeos colgados en la pared. Hoy más en Al Rojo Vivo. A post shared by Maria Celeste (@mariacelestearraras) on Jul 4, 2018 at 3:44am PDT El caso de la desalmada cazadora oriunda de Kentucky, hizo hasta que la cantante Cuiquis Rivera exhibiera su coraje. La hija mayor de Jenni Rivera comentó en el post de María: "No, estoy muy molesta con esta mujer. Smh". Chiquis Rivera enfurece por una publicación de María Celeste Arraras En el mismo comentario, la artista empleó iconos con cara de enojo y desagrado por la indignante conducta de Thompson. Pero al comparar el comentario de la pareja de Lorenzo Méndez con el resto de opiniones, lo expresado por Chiquis parece una leve llamada de atención. RELACIONADO: El periodista Jorge Ramos explota contra Donald Trump (FOTOS) Los furiosos seguidores de la cuenta comentaron: "Mal nacida, parásito", "malvada a ella es a la que deberían cazar y asediarla hasta que suplique y luego darle muerte", "deberían de matarla y dársela de comer a los animales", "desgraciada, la muy infeliz que vaya y mate a su madre. Qué se pudra". Por otra parte, Tess Thompson Talley ha causado polémica y un sin fin de comentarios y publicaciones en diferentes cuentas que buscan la protección animal. Why do we keep funding and voting (supply and demand) for a system that not only disrespects nature but also arms our planet and our health so badly? Why are we still supporting industries and methods we seem to all disagree with? All this suffering and negative impact for what? Taste? Tradition? Conformism? Conditioning? Power? To avoid so called protein/iron/calcium deficiency? Unhealthy processed food? Cancerous bacon? Ignorance? Habits? Laziness? Food chain? Intelligence? Hierarchy? Profit? Convenience? Fear of change? 🐾 We're no monsters, we were taught and brainwashed into this but we can be the change 💕 Let's stop hiding from truth. Let's question our habits and conditioning. Let's reconnect with the food we eat. Let's realign heart and actions. Let's respect animals, let's not exploit them 🍉🍓🌽🍏🍒🌶🍠🍍🍇🍐🍊🍓🍅🍆🍈🍋 . #tessathompson #tessthompsontalley #thompsontalley #vegan #govegan #bethechange #hunter #africahunting #huntafrica #huntingclub #huntingbc #chasse #chasseur #safari #plantbased #animalrights #speciesism #plantpower #veganism #cognitivedissonance #girafe #giraffe #blackgiraffe #meatismurder #govegan #endcruelty #animallover #fortheanimals #earthlings #bethepeace #animaltrophy ANIMALS BITE BACK # 21 A post shared by 🌱 KILJOY (@kiljoytm) on Jul 4, 2018 at 10:01am PDT ES TENDENCIA: