#Repost @johnboyega ・・・ This is awesome! I'm heading to @Awesomecon in Washington, D.C. in on March 31 and April 1 and I hope to see you there! Come geek out with me and let's talk @pacificrim and #starwars!

A post shared by Pacific Rim Uprising (@pacificrimmovie) on Mar 20, 2018 at 12:15pm PDT