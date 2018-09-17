La foto por la que aseguran Jenni estaría orgullosa de Chiquis (FOTO) MiMundoFAN Posted 1 min ago Con motivo de festejar el cumpleaños número 27 de Mike Rivera, la cantante Chiquis Rivera compartió a través de sus redes sociales una fotografía junto a sus demás hermanos la cual enterneció a sus más de 2 millones de seguidores. La publicación de la pareja de Lorenzo Méndez fue titulada como: “Nuestro hermoso desastre! Y no lo preferiría de otra manera”. En la instantánea compartida desde la cuenta de Instagram de Chiquis, se aprecia a Mike Rivera sentado en el interior de un restaurante mientras sus hermanos Chiquis, Jacqie, Jenicka, y Johnny le demuestran con abrazos y divertidas muecas el afecto que le tienen. TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Leggins de infarto entre Francisca Lachapel y Aracely Arámbula (FOTOS) View this post on Instagram Our beautiful disaster! … and I wouldn’t have it any other way. #MiFuerza #LaFamilia #ThankYouMomma #HappyBeedayMikey A post shared by Chiquis 💛 | Valentina 🖤 (@chiquisoficial) on Sep 11, 2018 at 10:18pm PDT Hasta el momento, el post de la hija mayor ha generado casi 80 mil likes y un gran número de comentarios. El buen momento que fue capturado en la postal generó una ola de felicitaciones y a halagos a los hermanos Rivera: “Los mejores”, “son tan lindos”, “que hermosa familia”, “los amo chicos”, la mejor familia de todas”, “bendiciones preciosos”, “Dios los bendiga siempre, que chulos”, “ustedes son increíbles chicos”, “que hermosa fotografía”, “chicos los amo por campeones”, “la familia es todo”, “son unos hermanos bellos”, “admiro cómo todos ustedes están tan unidos y se apoyan el uno al otro”. “Chiquis por eso Dios te bendice por ser otra madre para tus hermanos hermosa” Como era de esperarse no faltó quien recordara a la fallecida diva de la banda: “Nomás falta la mera mera, pero desde el cielo ella los observa y los bendice”, “tú mamá está sonriendo desde el cielo”, “le hubiera gustado mucho ver esto a Jenni”, “mamá lo hizo bien! ¡Mamá está orgullosa”, “súper lindos solo falta Jenni”, “mamá estaría tan orgullosa de verlos a todos juntos así”. De igual manera, reconocieron el gran trabajo que ha hecho su hermana mayor Chiquis para sacar adelante y mantener unidos a su familia: “Un gran trabajo al criar a tus hermanos para que sean tan increíbles como lo son, su madre estaría muy orgullosa de usted”, “que lindos que están siempre juntos con la segunda mamá Chiquis bendiciones y que todo les vaya muy bien en la vida”, “Chiquis por eso Dios te bendice por ser otra madre para tus hermanos hermosa”. View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday to this underrated, funny without trying, warm hearted, motorcycle driving, yet sensitive, talented, intelligent, pain in my thighs big teddy bear @mighk_rivera!!! My little big brother, today I thank God for your life. I’m so blessed to be able to be your big sister! I pray the Lord blesses your every step. I know this life has dealt us a pretty rough hand more than once, but I’m so proud of you for not going down a different path. You’re doing good. Keep it up! I love you. So much. And I will be here to catch you if you should ever fall. Enjoy YOUR day and I will see you later to celebrate the amazing man you are. #HappyBeeDayMikey #LittleBigBrother A post shared by Chiquis 💛 | Valentina 🖤 (@chiquisoficial) on Sep 11, 2018 at 11:13am PDT Aunque, no todo fue miel sobre hojuelas para la familia Rivera, puesto que como ya casi es costumbre los haters aparecieron en la publicación de Chiquis. ES TENDENCIA: Adamari López comparte su fe y recibe fuertes críticas (FOTO Y VIDEO) Entre los comentarios se lee: “Los Kardashian latinos pero a nivel porcino”, “puros nacos”, “estos ordinarios hasta brillan con su naquez”, “son de Sinaloa ahí puro chuntaro” Mike está hecho un cerdo”, “todos los hijos de Jenni Rivera están feos”. View this post on Instagram Happy birthday Neighbor!!! Just want to wish my handsome brother the happiest of birthdays. As the whole world takes the time to remember what happened on 9/11 and all the families affected by those tragic events. I’m taking this time to Honor you!!! Brother you’re an amazingly intelligent young man, you’re kind hearted and integral . You’re funniest person I know. You’re a man with a grand purpose. You’re so much more than you give yourself credit for! Life has brought you the craziest plot twists and yet youre still here standing, strong and tall. All though you may not feel it all that time!m. 26 was great. I watched you grow and learn so much this past year BUT 27 is gonna be so much more than you’ve ever imagined!! I believe it and I’m rooting for you. #teammike all the way! 😂 I love you dude! Enjoy it. @mighk_rivera A post shared by Jacqie Rivera (@jacqieofficial) on Sep 11, 2018 at 9:35am PDT ES TENDENCIA: