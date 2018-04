Ew. Just Ew. This was my first reaction when I saw Kim Kardashian's new fragrance bottle on Instagram. She copied the idea from @jpgaultierofficial iconic fragrance Classique which came out in 1993. @kkwfragrance #kimkardashian #kkwfragrance #jeanpaulgaultier

A post shared by Live to dream 🌟🌟 (@fashionngeek) on Apr 26, 2018 at 12:03pm PDT