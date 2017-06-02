Kevin Hart comparte cómo le dio vida a ‘George’ en ‘The Captain Underpants’ (VIDEO) Juliana Barrera @barrerajuli Posted 4 mins ago El actor Kevin Hart compartió en una entrevista exclusiva con MundoHispánico cómo llegó a participar en la película animada The Captain Underpants; el comediante también nos confesó qué tan travieso era de estudiante y a quién hipnotizaría si le concedieran ese poder. “Mi esposa!” dijo entre risas. Hart expresó que el filme tiene un mensaje mediante el cual toda la familia se dará cuenta qué tan importante es potenciar y apoyar la creatividad que existe en los niños. Mira nuestra entrevista con este gran actor que protagoniza el papel de ‘George’ y no te pierdas lo que nos reveló de las aventuras del ‘Capitán Calzoncillos’. Make sure y’all take your kids to see “Captain Underpants” this weekend people….The movie does not disappoint. Let’s gooooooooo #CaptainUnderpants A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jun 2, 2017 at 8:31am PDT This picture makes me laugh so hard because the idea behind it was GENIUS 😂😂😂😂…..While playing in the Poker Central Super High Roller Bowl yesterday I came up with a dope ass way to promote my book….I had my security guard go to my room and grab my book for me & in the middle of a hand I just pulled the book out from behind my back & started telling everybody how good my hands were & if they didn’t believe me that they were stupid because “I Cant Make This Up” which of course is the title of my book…..I say all of that to basically say that MY BOOK IS COMING OUT IN 6 DAYS AND IM FUCKING PUMPED UP ABOUT IT DAMN IT!!!!!! Get ready world this will be one of your best reads ever!!!!! #ImAauthorDamnIt #iCantMakeThisUp #June6TH click the link in my Bio & Pre-Order Yours TODAY A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on May 30, 2017 at 10:01am PDT Late night hair cut for me & my best friend!!!! #Harts A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on May 15, 2017 at 10:19pm PDT ESTE VIDEO ES DELICIOSO: Hoy es el día de la Dona. Datos interesantes