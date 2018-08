Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson pictured passionately kissing in the pool days after labelling their relationship "complicated". Featuring her junior sister Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons also in tow. . Khloe Kardashian labelled her relationship with cheating boyfriend Tristan Thompson 'complicated' on Thursday night at younger sister Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party. And it now appears as though Khloe Kardashian, 34, and her baby daddy, 27, are in a better place, spotted putting on a passionate display in a swimming pool, while vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The pair who are holidaying with sister Kendall Jenner, 22, and her boyfriend Ben Simmons, also 22, couldn't help but turn up the heat while relaxing in a pool. #Skye9tvnews #khloekardashian #tristanthompson #kendalljenner #bensimmons #mexico

