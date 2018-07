“I was ready to let go of anything that was holding me back from being my ultimate self. I have had bouts of situational depression and my heart was broken last year because, unknowingly, I put so much validity in the reaction of the public, and the public didn’t react in the way I had expected to … which broke my heart,”@katyperry tells @derekblasberg in the August 2018 issue. “Music is my first love and I think it was the universe saying: ‘Okay, you speak all of this language about self-love and authenticity, but we are going to put you through another test and take away any kind of validating “blankie”. Then we’ll see how much you do truly love yourself.’ That brokenness, plus me opening up to a greater, higher power and reconnecting with divinity, gave me a wholeness I never had. It gave me a new foundation. It’s not just a material foundation: it’s a soul foundation.” Read the full interview with Perry via the link in the bio. The issue goes on sale Monday, July 23. Photographed by @emmasummerton, styled by @christinecentenera, Vogue Australia, August 2018.

A post shared by Vogue Australia (@vogueaustralia) on Jul 17, 2018 at 2:06pm PDT