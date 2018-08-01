Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin ya están planeando su lujosa boda (FOTOS) MiMundoFAN Posted 6 mins ago Los talentosos Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin ya están planeando su boda, así lo aseguró una fuente cercana a la pareja para la edición de esta semana de la prestigiosa revista People. “No quieren un compromiso prolongado y ya están planeando su boda”, aseguró el informante al medio de comunicación estadounidense. A inicios de esta semana, Bieber y Baldwin generaron rumores de que ya se habían casado tras la modelo ser captada con un anillo al mejor estilo nupcial en una de sus manos en lugar de su gigantesco y lujoso anillo de compromiso. La pareja que finalizó su relación amorosa por primera vez en el año 2016, decidieron reavivar el romance este verano y se comprometieron durante sus vacaciones en un reconocido resort de Las Bahamas. A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 13, 2018 at 10:10pm PDT Lee también: Harry Styles y Camille Rowe ponen fin a su relación amorosa Desde que las estrellas regresaron de su viaje de compromiso, han estado celebrando el nuevo estatus de su relación en la ciudad de Nueva York. “Están pasando mucho tiempo con la familia de Hailey en Nueva York y todos están emocionados de que se estén casando. Justin todavía parece extremadamente feliz. Él está relajado y disfruta mucho de su vida, se siente muy afortunado de estar con Hailey. Él no puede esperar para llamarla esposa”, aseguró una fuente a People. Bieber y Baldwin reavivaron su romance tras la corta y reciente relación amorosa del músico canadiense con la cantante y actriz Selena Gomez. Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!! A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 9, 2018 at 3:14pm PDT Lee también: Meghan Markle aprueba el compromiso de Priyanka Chopra y Nick Jonas “Esto no es una broma para él. Propuso matrimonio porque realmente siente que Hailey es el amor de su vida. Tuvo un momento difícil en su vida durante el año pasado, pero trabajó mucho para cambiar y encontrarle un sentido a su vida. Hailey lo hace muy feliz”, enfatizó un informante a la revista.