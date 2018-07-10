Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin: ¡Es oficial! Redacción MundoHispánico Posted 52 mins ago A través de sus redes sociales, Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin finalmente confirmaron que serán esposos, tras haberse conocido la noticia sobre su compromiso este fin de semana En su cuenta de Instagram, Bieber escribió un emotivo y extenso mensaje, en el que dedica sentidas palabras a la bella modelo, a quien llamó el amor de su vida. Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!! A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 9, 2018 at 3:14pm PDT “Iba a esperar un poco antes de decir algo pero la información se ha propagado rápido. Hailey, simple y llanamente: ¡me encanta todo de ti! Estoy decidido a pasar mi vida conociendo cada parte de ti, queriéndote con cariño y paciencia”, escribió Bieber en el post. En la imagen se aprecia el anillo de compromiso de la pareja que había sido captado previamente por los paparazzis. TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Conductora de Televisa que fue ‘humillada’ ahora se va a Telemundo “Prometo liderar nuestra familia con honor e integridad y dejar que Jesús, a través de su Espíritu Santo, nos guíe (…) Mi corazón es completamente tuyo y siempre te pondré por delante en todo. Eres el amor de mi vida, Hailey Baldwin, y no querría pasarla con nadie más”, agregó Bieber en la publicación que acumula más de 10 millones de ‘likes’ y medio millón de comentarios. Entre tanto, Hailey Baldwin publicó un mensaje en Twitter en el que expresa su felicidad por su enlace con Justin. Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️ — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) July 9, 2018 “No estoy segura de qué he hecho en mi vida para merecer esta felicidad pero estoy muy agradecida a Dios por darme a una persona tan increíble con la que compartir mi vida”, expresó la modelo. La superstición de Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin En su publicación de Instagram, Bieber confirma que la pareja se comprometió el 7 de julio en Las Bahamas. El músico canadiense señaló que ese número representa “la perfección espiritual” que desean tener en su matrimonio. La pareja mantuvo un fugaz noviazgo captado por fotógrafos en ciudades como Miami, Los Ángeles y Nueva York. Con información de EFE. TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Acusan a padre hispano de homicidio tras “sacudir” a su bebé