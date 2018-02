@ChiquisOficial To my Sister, my second Momma, my best friend, my confidant, my reason for remaining on this earth. Thank you for being who you have been to me ever since I was born. Words cannot describe how important you are. You are the reason I've remained here for the past five years. I wouldn't be who I am without you. I can't imagine how boring life would've been without you in my life. Thank you for your love, your lessons, your friendship, and most importantly for your existence. You're one of the most amazing souls I've had the honor of knowing… I love you… happy Mother's Day❤️🐝🙏 #SisterMomma #BadassSister #SecondMomma #HappyMothersDay

