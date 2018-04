Joe Manganiello estalló en romanticismo y confiesa detalles de su matrimonio con Sofía Vergara (FOTOS)

At six-foot-five and hard as a rock, @JoeManganiello may seem built to play tough guys, but he also has an artistic side and a comedic flair as well as a love of great cigars. In April's Cigar Aficionado, we sit down with the cigar-loving actor to discuss his dreams of succeeding on the other side of the camera. Plus, we rate the top 10 best prospects for the 2018 Masters, look at the 12 fastest cars money can buy, survey the highest-rated cigars of 2017, and tell you why we're wild for Irish whiskey. Also, our panel of editors rated 80 cigars in six sizes: Churchill, corona, corona gorda, figurado, miscellaneous and robusto. On newsstands April 3.

