JLo y su novio lanzan un reto, pero usuarios los tachan de irresponsables Redacción MundoHispánico Posted 3 mins ago A través de un polémico video, JLo y Alex Rodríguez convocaron a sus fans a un 'challenge', pero algunos no lo tomaron como algo muy positivo. Las redes sociales han sido la cuna para que un gran número de retos se expandieran por todo el mundo. Por ejemplo, en las últimas semanas se ha popularizado el reto de los 10 años, el cual consiste en publicar dos fotografías con diez años de diferencia para que los usuarios puedan ver los cambios físicos de quien ha decidido hacerlo. View this post on Instagram #LIMITLESS VIDEO OUT NOW I've been getting a lot of questions about the video… so here is what I wanted to say with it… There is a little girl or boy inside all of us who's always there no matter how old we are and that little person is the one who's always fighting and getting back up and helping us thru every moment. The one we need to protect but also keeps us optimistic and full of hope…The hill symbolized life itself and how when you're born a woman from the get it's an uphill battle it's a struggle. At the beginning of the video I am standing there and there is a change in the weather and the lil girl in me is chasing after one of the leaves 🍁… the storm gets more intense…the girls in the RED hallway represent the women of today…a strong army of women on fire (red 👠 and tights) who are actually creating this storm!! This storm of change which eventually reaches all the way to the ocean 🌊 changing the world… they have realized their power, drawing on one another's strength and removing a suit that doesn't quite fit, revealing that they are stronger, more beautiful and more unstoppable together in unison and in their own skin…at the end of the video we find that what our girl was chasing all along, what she was searching for was always there inside of her. It was the realization that she and all the limitless power she could ever need is right there in her. Always was. Always will be… #limiltess #theonlythingstoppingyouisyou #SECONDACT A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 28, 2018 at 2:06pm PST Otro 'challenge' famoso consiste en estar durante 24 horas haciendo algo. Algunos YouTubers han estado todo un día encadenados, otros, han preferido pasar un día entero simulando un embarazo, entre otras divertidas ideas. Incluso, Lupillo Rivera convocó a sus fans a un reto muy movido, titulado 'Es viernes y el cuerpo lo sabe challenge', que consiste en bailar o cantar la popular canción del intérprete y subir un video a las redes. Sin embargo y por muy divertidos que parezcan, no todos los desafíos son positivos para la salud de las personas y algunos pueden llegar a ser peligrosos. View this post on Instagram "The only thing stopping you is you…" #SecondAct premiere night!!! Movie in theaters December 21st 💕💕💕🎬🎬 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 13, 2018 at 2:28am PST Tal es el caso del 'Bird Box Challenge', el cual se popularizó debido a la película Bird Box, y consiste en hacer alguna cosa con los ojos completamente vendados, lo cual podría ocasionar graves accidentes a quienes lo realizan. Y para no quedarse atrás, JLo y su pareja retaron a sus fans a un desafío que consiste en no ingerir carbohidratos, ni azúcares durante diez días. El mensaje fue publicado por medio de un video a través de la cuenta de Instagram de la cantante, en donde aparece junto a Alex Rodríguez y ambos explican el reto. Asimismo, JLo escribió: "Este desafío de 10 días está empezando a sentirse solo, así que te estamos desafiando. Únete a nosotros. 10 días sin azúcar, sin carbohidratos, ¿estás preparado para el desafío?". View this post on Instagram This 10-day challenge is starting to get lonely, so we're challenging YOU! Join us 😉. 10 days, NO sugar, NO carbs, are you up for the challenge? 💋 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 23, 2019 at 2:55pm PST