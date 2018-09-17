JLo le baila sensualmente a Alex Rodríguez sin ropa interior (VIDEO) MiMundoFAN Posted 1 hora ago Alex Rodríguez ‘balconeó’ a su novia, la escultural JLo, con un video íntimo en el que la cantante aparece con una blusa blanca que deja al descubierto que no trae brassiere. El expelotero compartió el video en su cuenta de Instagram, desde donde por supuesto causó gran revuelo, al presumir a la sexy novia que tiene. La famosa pareja aparece frente a un espejo y él la graba con su celular, mientras ella se contornea sensualmente al ritmo de rap. TE PUEDE INTERESAR: ÚLTIMA HORA: Se cumple primer capricho de GGG en pelea con Canelo (VIDEO) En el mensaje que acompaña al video, se puede leer un texto en el cual se revela que esto es lo que hace la intérprete antes de subir al escenario. View this post on Instagram She does this before every show. Seriously. #pregameroutine #AllIHave A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Sep 16, 2018 at 8:28pm PDT “Ella lo hace siempre antes de cada show. En serio”, escribió Alex Rodíguez. A su vez, JLo respondió pidiéndole en tono de broma que no revelara lo que ella hacía. RELACIONADO: Francisca Lachapel enciende las redes con sensual baile (VIDEO) “No reveles todos mis secretos”, escribió la cantante acompañando el mensaje con emoticones de risas. Usuarios felices con ‘balconeo’ de Alex Rodríguez a JLo Los usuarios no tardaron en inundar la publicación con mensajes. View this post on Instagram Everything’s just peachy 🍑 #tangerinedream #peachesNCream #topnaughty #suitsandfruits #throwingshades #doublebuns Knot your average peach 🍑 To peach their own 🍑 Practice what you peach 🍑 😂 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 16, 2018 at 7:46pm PDT “Me hicieron el día”, “la relación ideal”, “ella tiene mejor cuerpo que muchas de 20 años”, “por favor, postea (refiriéndose a Alex) más videos sin sujetador (de Jennifer López)”, comentaron sus fans. De igual forma, JLo no duda en subir videos a su cuenta de Instagram luciendo su tonificado cuerpo con prendas ajustadas o sensuales trajes de baño. View this post on Instagram I know you guys have seen me living in my @Niyamasol leggings, I mean I wear them everywhere…LOL! Let me tell you why I have fallen in love…Niyama means positive habits for a healthy and spiritual way of life, values we can all stand by. Plus they're an entirely green company! Besides having the best fit out there, ALL of their clothing is made from recycled plastic!! 🚨 SUPER COOL NEWS ALERT 🚨: When they heard about my MTV Video Vanguard award, they took my stan-dom to the NEXT level…so I’m so excited to announce TODAY they are dropping a tribute collection inspired by my music and career!! Jennifer Lopez X Niyamasol for YOU! ♥️ Every month through 2018 we will release a new design starting with the VANGUARD legging and matching top!! This company’s spirit and mantra touched my heart & soul and I can’t wait to see these on YOU, go to my stories and swipe up to see the entire collection and don’t forget to show me your #Mysolstyle #JLONiyamasol A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 18, 2018 at 12:15pm PDT Tal parece ser que el “secreto” de JLo ha servido de mucho, ya que su show “All I have” en Las Vegas, fue un éxito rotundo. View this post on Instagram It’s showtime…heading to the stage for show #8!!! 🤩🤩Love you all…LET’S GO!! 💋 #allihave #allihavefinal15 @phvegas #only8showsleft A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 16, 2018 at 9:50pm PDT ES TENDENCIA: