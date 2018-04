Jacqie Rivera habla de su divorcio de Michael Campos

Taking these cuties to school now! As a busy mom, with three little ones @easykicksclub is the best because I don't have to run to the mall everytime one of them out grows a pair or wrecks them! If you're a mom and you can relate, you need to try this! It’s like shoe insurance for you and your kids. #easykicks #adventuretogether #ad

A post shared by Jacquelin Melina (@jacqieofficial) on Feb 27, 2018 at 8:30am PST