Hijo de Jenni Rivera muestra el gran cambio en su cuerpo (FOTO) Miriam González Posted 4 hours ago Juan Ángel, el hijo menor de Jenni Rivera dejó con la boca abierta a sus fanáticos al presumir su inimaginable cambio físico. La familia Rivera arrancó el año con nuevos propósitos y algunos de sus integrantes han dado a conocer algunos logros. Por ejemplo, Jenicka López ha deslumbrado a sus fanáticos con su belleza y su delgada figura. TE PUEDE INTERESAR: La Voz: Adamari López no se detiene al hablar de Luis Fonsi (VIDEO) También Chiquis Rivera ha mostrado sus esculturales curvas como nunca antes, dejando en evidencia que el ejercicio y las dietas han tenido un efecto positivo en su persona. Y por si esto no fuera poco, Juan Ángel, el más pequeño de los hijos de la fallecida Jenni Rivera dejó impresionados a los usuarios al mostrar la gran cantidad de peso que ha perdido. Mediante sus 'Historias de Instagram', Juan Ángel que también es conocido como Johnny, exhibió una imagen en donde se le ve solamente el torso y sus pies. View this post on Instagram #10YearChallenge I don't think I'm as much of an asshole now as I was at age 8 😂💀 A post shared by Juan Angel (@juanangeloficial) on Jan 14, 2019 at 12:19pm PST Asimismo, el hijo de "La Diva de la Banda" luce calcetines, pantalón de mezclilla y playera en color negro. Lo impactante de la foto es que el pantalón que porta luce extremadamente grande para su talla, muestra de la gran cantidad de peso que ha perdido Johnny. Asimismo, el joven escribió: "Ahora todos mis pantalones son muy grandes para mí". Hijo de Jenni Rivera-Instagram Esta notable evolución en el cuerpo de Juan Ángel vino a dejar en claro que el ejercicio que hace está obteniendo frutos. Hace un mes, el hijo de Jenni Rivera publicó un video en el que se le puede ver realizando varios extenuantes ejercicios desde un gimnasio. RELACIONADO: Señora Rosa visita tumba de Jenni Rivera y revela lo que le dijo (VIDEO) En ese momento su hermana, Chiquis, le escribió: "Aw, mi bebé, estoy muy orgullosa de ti". Asimismo, otros usuarios le dijeron: "Continúa con el gran trabajo, luces asombroso", "luces muy bien", "eres muy fuerte", "gran inspiración". View this post on Instagram Our emotions have such a huge impact on our physicality. It's all in your mental! I hope you feel inspired! #Repost @molivate ・・・ A MUST READ 🙌🏼 I couldn't imagine losing my parents at such a young age like client @juanangeloficial has but without a doubt, he has made them and myself proud.💯 "It's typically said that depression either has you stop eating or you bury your emotions in food. Having lost both of my parents @jennirivera by age 11, I chose the latter. I wasn't the most active boy and the fact that I didn't have a healthy relationship with food didn't help. By 2016, I reached my heaviest weight, 210lbs and wasn't feeling great about myself. After having successfully done a mud run with my siblings, I made the decision that if I could do this mud run, I could at least put in two days in the week to work out. I kept it in my mind that my father was a very active person and loved taking care of his body and I told myself I should be the same way. In October 2017, after having achieved very little to no results by myself, I decided I needed to be doing much more to better my body and that's when I started training with Moli @molivate After a year of training, working out has become an addiction. An essential part of my life that I can't live without. I feel better not just physically but mentally. Now instead of working out to achieve a better opinion from others, I do it to achieve a better opinion of myself and to simply make myself feel better. I have many more goals than I thought I would ever have and I've slowly become a fitness freak but importantly, I'm feeling the greatest I ever have in my life and I couldn't have done it without Moli's unique methods, his great contagious attitude towards fitness and his awesome guidance. This is the best I've felt and I'm still just getting started! 40 pounds down and counting!" -Johnny Lopez – 📩Email at [email protected] for #personaltraining in #LongBeach #Cali – 🔹Website www.molivate.com – #cantstopwontstop #motivation #inspiration #allday #noexcuses #suckitupprincess #butdidyoudie #fitspo #instafit #fitness #wholesalenutritioncenter #teamwnc #hustlelikehenri #molivate #proudtrainer #moliangelo A post shared by Juan Angel (@juanangeloficial) on Dec 15, 2018 at 3:17pm PST ES TENDENCIA: