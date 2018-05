Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful and strong mother, thank you mom for all that you did and still do for my sisters and I and especially with our children. Your the best grandma a kid can have haha! Thank you for wisdom, your guidance, your strength but mostly your love…I am the mother I am today because of you! & to my sisters @babyriveraa @ayana_rivera1223 @xangelicaxo_ happy Mother’s Day my wooeeeeessss haha I love you sisters and you guys are the most hardworking, beautiful, strong, independent and loving mothers I know! & my dearest Alanna my babygirl you are the reason why I celebrate today. I love you so much my love! My love for you is unconditional I will always put you first and I will do anything and everything for you my sweet, intelligent, beautiful, funny girl! My Alanna Janelle! & lastly…..my angel baby…I know I never held you but I feel you…we never spoke but I hear you…. I never knew you but I love you……..your my angel and one day I will hold you in my arms but for right now you are forever in my heart….! Happy Mother’s Day to all the warrior mothers out there! 💖💐❤️😘 #mamasday

