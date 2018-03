Many people ask how do you keep your faith in hard situations? The answer is always trusting God and the people he’s placed around you. The hard times will never cease to exist but I’m grateful for my pastors. I know that I don’t have to walk alone. Thank you for being the light of Christ in the darkness. @pastorjavierbuelna and @pastorcynthiabuelna @rtlachurch follow them, you won’t regret it. #reinventingjacqie

A post shared by Jacquelin Melina (@jacqieofficial) on Mar 16, 2018 at 3:55pm PDT