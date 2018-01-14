Hermano de Chiquis es ‘cacheteado’ por la razón que nadie imagina (FOTOS Y VIDEO) MiMundoFAN Posted 4 horas ago Tremenda bofetada recibió el hijo mayor de la fallecida ‘Diva de la Banda’ por parte de una mujer y todo quedó registrado en video. En la cuenta oficial de Michael Rivera, mejor conocido como Mike Rivera, se puede observar el fragmento de un video en donde recibe una fuerte bofetada por una mujer. Sin embargo no se alarmen, ya que dicho material es parte de un cortometraje en el cual el hermano de Chiquis decidió participar. Acompañando el video se encuentran algunas fotografías de actividades que Mike ha realizado recientemente y que anteriormente no se atrevía a dar a conocer, una de ellas es debutó como comediante es un espectáculo de Stand Up. Throwback to boys night out with the lil papas A$AP Cinco @juanangeloficial for first Clipper game of the season and #ASAPMob. Great night vibing with the homie, even got him in the mosh pit for a grand total of like 5 seconds 😂 if you watch the first video you can kinda see me eat shit 😂💩love you bro bro #AlwaysStriveAndProsper #LordPrettyFlackoJodye #tHatpart #GoClippers A post shared by Michael Angelo Rivera (@mighk_rivera) on Nov 2, 2017 at 11:48am PDT La publicación ha logrado buenos comentarios pues en menos de 20 horas cuenta ya con más de 6,300 me gusta. I miss NBA2K sessions with my Lubug 🌙🦋 A post shared by Michael Angelo Rivera (@mighk_rivera) on Oct 26, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT Junto a su post se puede leer el mensaje donde explica de qué trata: “Esta semana ha sido una locura, me he enfrentado con algunos miedos e hice algunas cosas que pensé que no podía hacer, actué por primera vez en un cortometraje de amigos e hice mi primer acto de stand up”. I wake up in the morning and I wonder Why everything’s the same as it was I can’t understand, no, I can’t understand How life goes on the way it does Why does my heart go on beating Why do these eyes of mine cry Don’t they know it’s the end of the world It ended when you said goodbye 💔👩👦🦋 #asweknowit A post shared by Michael Angelo Rivera (@mighk_rivera) on Dec 8, 2017 at 6:38pm PST Y continuó agradeciendo a todas las personas que lo han ayudado de alguna u otra manera: “No soy el tipo de persona que dice: “nuevo año nuevo yo”, pero está resultando algo así, gracias a mis hermanos, a mis productores y a mi hija por siempre presionarme y por apoyarme, no permitiéndome dejar que el miedo al fracaso obstaculice mi potencial”. Whole lotta gang shit going down out this muhfucka. Why are all my sister so hot damn gorgeous tho? 🤔😍😘 @jacqieofficial 🌹🌻🌺 we’re starting a band, and you can’t be in it 🤷🏻♂. A post shared by Michael Angelo Rivera (@mighk_rivera) on Nov 18, 2017 at 4:56pm PST Para finalizar el texto agregó: “Los aprecio a todos desde el fondo de mi corazón, veremos qué depara el futuro, bendiciones”. This past week has been crazy! Confronted some fears and did some things I thought I couldn’t do. Acted for the first time in a friends short film and did my first stand up act! I’m not a “new year new me” type of person but it’s kinda turning out that way! Thanks to my siblings, my producers @edwardjpaige @lianesu and my girl for always pushing and supporting me, not allowing me to let the fear of failure get in the way of meeting my potential. And to my Luna for be my inspiration for everything I do. Big shout out @rosariokish and the rest of the team for baring with the rookie fumbling his lines, and to @johnnysanchezcomic @comedianshang for your pointers and making helping me get the confidence I needed by just being cool as hell. Appreciate you all from the bottom of my heart. We’ll see what the future holds. Bless up! #knowyourlimits #onlytobreakyourlimits #howtobeacarpenter #mambamentality A post shared by Michael Angelo Rivera (@mighk_rivera) on Jan 13, 2018 at 6:52pm PST Retreat… Una publicación compartida de Chiquis (@chiquisoficial) el Ene 1, 2018 at 10:23 PST