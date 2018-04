Heidi Klum se destapa ‘literalmente’ en sus vacaciones con su joven novio en México

Did you know people searched ‘girl power’ the most in 2017? We should be celebrating women’s voices around the world today and every day. We need more #GirlPower in our lives! To see more #IWD2018 search data go to g.co/womensday #InternationalWomensDay

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Mar 8, 2018 at 1:51pm PST