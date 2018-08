Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift have battled rumors of a falling out for a while now—And whether or not those rumors are true, Swifties can’t shake off this photo of Karlie hanging out with Taylor’s ex Harry Styles. Head to the link in bio for all the details that will never go out of style. (📷: @therealdvf)

A post shared by E! News (@enews) on Jul 31, 2018 at 12:03pm PDT