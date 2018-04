This entire month at @beflawlessskin we CELEBRATING my friend & business partner @judicastro_rn! 😊🎉🤗🎉 In HONOR of her #BeeDay We have launched our “BLOW IT OUT”-BeeDay Edition #Lippie Collection! 👑💋 3 FABULOUS colors you MUST add to your #Makeup KIT, like NOW!!! Glossy, highly pigmented and the consistency is👌🏻👌🏻!! Oh I picked out the names just for her… because she is #MyJude, a #MILF and the #BeeDayQueen! Go check them out! 👉🏻www.BeFlawlessSkin.com 👈🏻#BeFlawlessSkin #BBN1 #Mua #Collection #Glossy #LushLips

A post shared by Chiquis 💛 | Valentina 🖤 (@chiquisoficial) on Apr 9, 2018 at 6:54pm PDT