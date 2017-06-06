George Clooney y su esposa confirman el nacimiento de sus gemelos con este divertido mensaje (FOTOS) Juliana Barrera @barrerajuli Posted 46 mins ago El actor George Clooney y su esposa, la abogada Amal Alamuddin, anunciaron con gran alegría el nacimiento de sus gemelos. La pareja se convirtió en orgullosos padres de un niño y una niña llamados Ella y Alexander este martes. “Esta mañana Amal y George recibieron a Ella ya Alexander Clooney en sus vidas. Ella, Alexander y Amal están sanos, felices y están bien. George está sedado y debería recuperarse en pocos días”, dijo su publicista con un divertido comunicado a los medios. Según diferentes medios, el nacimiento fue en Londres, sin embargo, se desconoce el lugar exacto, ya que el actor ha mantenido todas las noticias sobre sus hijos con gran discreción. La activista humanitaria de 39 años y la estrella de Hollywood, de 56, ambos padres por primera vez, se casaron en Venecia en el 2014. #Repost @stylevoguette with @repostapp ・・・ Spotted another pregnant beauty 😍❤️ @amalclooney #amalclooney A post shared by Amal Clooney (@amalclooney) on Mar 29, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT Happy Mother’s Day ❤️ A post shared by Amal Clooney (@amalclooney) on May 14, 2017 at 9:41am PDT #Repost @stylevoguette with @repostapp ・・・ OH MY GOD! The Clooney’s and their twins 👶🏻👶🏻 spotted at the César Awards! So cute! 😍💘 #babybump @amalclooney #georgeclooney A post shared by Amal Clooney (@amalclooney) on Feb 24, 2017 at 3:53pm PST #Repost @stylevoguette with @repostapp ・・・ SO BEAUTIFUL! Pregnant @amalclooney is wearing #Versace 😍🖤🙌🏼 A post shared by Amal Clooney (@amalclooney) on Feb 24, 2017 at 3:52pm PST With Joe Biden and George A post shared by Amal Clooney (@amalclooney) on Jan 18, 2017 at 12:35pm PST ❤️ A post shared by Amal Clooney (@amalclooney) on Aug 13, 2016 at 3:31am PDT Congrats to the Clooneys! 💕 #GeorgeClooney and #AmalClooney welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Tuesday morning. Tap the link in the bio for all the details! A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:21am PDT LOS VIDEOS MÁS VISTOS DE LA SEMANA. Ve aquí el Semanario de Mundo Hispánico