George Clooney y su esposa confirman el nacimiento de sus gemelos con este divertido mensaje (FOTOS)

Juliana Barrera
El actor George Clooney y su esposa, la abogada Amal Alamuddin, anunciaron con gran alegría el nacimiento de sus gemelos. La pareja se convirtió en orgullosos padres de un niño y una niña llamados Ella y Alexander este martes.

“Esta mañana Amal y George recibieron a Ella ya Alexander Clooney en sus vidas. Ella, Alexander y Amal están sanos, felices y están bien. George está sedado y debería recuperarse en pocos días”, dijo su publicista con un divertido comunicado a los medios.

Según diferentes medios, el nacimiento fue en Londres, sin embargo, se desconoce el lugar exacto, ya que el actor ha mantenido todas las noticias sobre sus hijos con gran discreción.

La activista humanitaria de 39 años y la estrella de Hollywood, de 56, ambos padres por primera vez, se casaron en Venecia en el 2014.

