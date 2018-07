#Hollywood actor #GeorgeClooney has been released from a hospital in Italy after being involved in a motor accident on Tuesday. – – The 57-year-old was riding a scooter in Olbia on the island of Sardinia when a car hit him, the impact of the crash threw the actor high into the air and he landed on the ground. – – Local media reports claim he was on his way to the set of his upcoming six-part series “Catch 22.".

