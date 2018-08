#LadyGaga is paying tribute to her friend & ‘Born This Way’ costar #RickGenest following the news of the Montreal artist’s death earlier this week. “The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating. We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it,” the singer tweeted last night. (📷: Getty Images)

A post shared by etalk (@etalkctv) on Aug 3, 2018 at 8:07am PDT