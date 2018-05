BUCKET LIST ITEM 1 ✔️ @xtina featuring me 🎉😭 #FALLINLINE (link in bio) I hope you love this song as much as I do. It’s such an honor to lend my voice to this anthem for women with one of the most inspiring individuals I’ve ever met.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on May 16, 2018 at 5:40am PDT