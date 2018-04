Juanpa Zurita cuestionado por la prensa mexicana

FIRST @dolcegabbana RUNWAY IN MEXICO IN ALL HISTORY! Woooow, I truly can not believe this happened. I remember a year and a half a go when I first walked in Milan. So nervous and not knowing what the hell I was doing. Yet, that was the moment that I felt the most support and unity of my country, so positive and solidary, honestly just chills and made my connection with Mexico even bigger. Yesterday we closed the show in my hometown walking inside one of the most beautiful museums. This is was one of the most unique moments I’ve had in my life. Mexico has always been a part of me and seeing all the other models, audience and people of my country involved in this just almost made me cry. I remember not being able to hold the “model” face and literally uncontrollably smiled and felt that connection. Te amo Mexico, gracias por haberme hecho la persona que soy hoy. Y como siempre, VIVA MEXICO 🇲🇽

A post shared by Juanpa Zurita (@eljuanpazurita) on Apr 19, 2018 at 6:09am PDT