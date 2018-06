Doodle de Google: 5 datos curiosos de Tom Longboat

If you ran @mississaugamarathon today, we bet you didn't realize you were running alongside a family member of Tom Longboat! We are thrilled that Will Winnie, Tom's great grandson made the journey from New York to race with us today. He got a PB, BTW. Go Will Go! Photo: @behind.the.lenz #LongboatRR #MississaugaMarathon ^mm

