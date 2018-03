To celebrate today’s #internationalwomensday I’ll be curating @natgeo’s Instagram feed, selecting and sharing powerful images taken by National Geographic’s emerging female photographers around the world. Women photographers are often under-represented and under-celebrated, so I’m thrilled to mark this day by profiling the talented female story-tellers and image-makers that are working hard to build empathy across borders x #iwd2018 #timesup

A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on Mar 8, 2018 at 3:20am PST