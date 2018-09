Emma Watson causa sensación disfrazada de Wonder Woman

View this post on Instagram

SP🎃🎃KY TREAT 📚 the Sept / Oct @oursharedshelf members’ choice winner is Rebecca by Daphne Du Maurier. ••• It’s a gothic thriller with three well-drawn female characters and some prophetic feminist themes. Don’t want to give anything more away 👻 this one’s a creepy classic! ENJ🍬Y! ••• and yes, that is Yoda.