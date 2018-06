What’s going to happen to this 2-year-old girl from Honduras? The new Trump policy says that she should be separated from her mother. Really? What kind of country are we becoming? Is there anyone at the Trump administration who has the guts to tell the president that this is unethical and simply wrong?

