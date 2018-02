today has been so hard. never thought this day would come, i’ve been yearning for your love, I don’t know how to feel my eyes just wants to burst in tears i’ll never forget our memories because those are some of the greatest treasures I hold. I love you momma, I hope heaven treats you better than this Earth. This year is going to be hard now because you can’t see me graduate and conquer the world but I know i’m going to do it for you. See you later mommy.

A post shared by joaquin navarro (@joaaquaain) on Jan 22, 2018 at 7:03pm PST