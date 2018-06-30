El emotivo mensaje de despedida de Myrka Dellanos a su exesposo (FOTO) MiMundoFAN Posted 1 hora ago La presentadora Myrka Dellanos dedicó un emotivo último adiós a su fallecido exesposo Alejandro Loynáz. Fue por medio de su cuenta de Instagram que la originaria de Pensilvania compartió un conmovedor mensaje para el padre de su hija. El post de la colaboradora de Univisón se compone de 9 fotos en los que recorre parte de su vida junto al fallecido doctor. TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Video de Chiquis Rivera desnuda impacta las redes sociales (VIDEO) GONE TOO SOON! It’s been one week since you went to be with the Lord and I cannot accept it. Alex was my daughter’s father and my husband at one time and I want to honor him and his life. Alex was a faithful husband to me, a great friend, a loving father, a dedicated physician to his patients and in the years we were married he truly took care of me. I remember him asking me to call him before I got home at night late from work so he could be at the door waiting for me. He was an old fashioned gentleman and he always filled my car up with gas and took it to get washed. He was so organized- he cleaned up after the cleaning lady and ironed my clothes like the Marine that he was! He was definitely the sentimental one; he was crying when I walked down the aisle, he cried when he found out I was pregnant and of course cried when our princess Alexa was born. He mourned when some of his closest friends and patients passed away and even after we were divorced he would still say “hey honey” and we would spend hours chatting in person or on the phone. I can still hear his voice. I must also say before GPS, Alex was the one I always called when I was lost (which was frequent as I have no sense of direction). He had a photographic memory and he would take me straight to my destination while on the phone. He was incredibly smart! He loved history and fishing and football! Boy did he love football! I never understood the game but he and my mom would watch together and even after he and I weren’t married, he would still call to discuss the plays w my mom. Several Christmases ago, I went to drop off Alexa at his home and he invited me and my mom in to his house party and we all spent some time together like old times! Wish I could find that picture! We would also chat for hours about Alexa and he always wanted to be the best dad possible- those were always his intentions and after we separated he told me he would never have more children because he wanted Alexa to know she was and would always be his only princess! Alex, I wish I could have seen you one last time and given you a big hug! I’m heartbroken. I will miss you but I know we will see each other again! 💔 A post shared by M͙͛ Y͙͛ R͙͛ K͙͛ A͙͛ (@myrkadellanos) on Jun 29, 2018 at 8:48am PDT Myrka comenzó escribiendo: “Ya ha pasado una semana desde que te fuiste para estar con Dios y no lo puedo aceptar. Alex era el padre de mi hija y fue mi esposo y quiero honrarlo a él y su vida“. Reveló además lo mucho que lo admiraba: “Alex fue un esposo leal a mí, un gran amigo, un padre amoroso, un médico dedicado a sus pacientes y en los años que estuvimos casados, él realmente me cuidó”. De igual manera Dellanos Reveló que Loynáz fue uno de esos caballeros ‘chapado a la antigua”. Myrka Dellanos conmueve las redes con el último mensaje para su exesposo Puntualizó: “Era un caballero a la antigua y siempre me llenaba el carro de gasolina y me lo llevaba a lavar. Era tan organizado —él limpiaba aún después que venía la señora de limpieza, y me planchaba la ropa como el oficial de la Marina que era. Definitivamente era sentimental, estaba llorando cuando yo caminé hacia el altar, lloró cuando se enteró que yo estaba embarazada y por supuesto lloró cuando nació nuestra princesa Alexa”. Inclusive confesó que a pesar de ser un hombre con entrenamiento militar, era una perona muy sensible. “Definitivamente era muy sentimental; lloró cuando descubrió que estaba embarazada y, por supuesto, lloró cuando nació nuestra princesa Alexa. Lloró cuando algunos de sus amigos y pacientes más cercanos fallecieron e incluso después de que nos divorciamos, él todavía decía “eh cariño” y nos pasábamos horas charlando en persona o por teléfono”, puntualizó. This is one of my favorite pictures of us because it shows our emotions. You were crying tears of joy, excited for the future. You told me you were so proud of me. It was my biggest blessing from God to be your one and only child, your princess. You always gave me everything I needed and more and even though you’ve now taken a huge piece of my heart with you to heaven, I will honor your legacy and continue to live life with the most important gift you ever gave me, your unconditional love. My sweet Dad, I love you with everything that I am and I will miss you dearly until we meet again. Rest in Paradise, my angel. You are with God now. A post shared by Alexa (@alexadellanos) on Jun 26, 2018 at 10:14pm PDT Recordó su excelente memoria: “Antes de GPS, Alex era a quien siempre llamaba cuando estaba perdido tenía una memoria fotográfica”. De igual manera reveló la buena relación que sostenía con su madre: “Él y mi madre miraban juntos (fútbol) incluso después de que él y yo no estuviéramos casados, todavía llamaba para hablar sobre las obras de teatro con mi madre”. Para Myrka Dellanos fue más que una pareja y el padre de su hija Confesó que a pesar de haberse divorciado, era una persona sin rencores dispuesta a convivir como en los viejos tiempos. “Hace varias Navidades, fui a dejar a Alexa en su casa y nos invitó a mí y a mi mamá a su fiesta en la casa y todos pasamos un tiempo juntos como en los viejos tiempos”, acotó. Christmas Eve, 2017. I would do just about anything to go back to this night and relive every second of it. I didn’t know it would be my Dad’s last Christmas. Even though my memories of him will last forever, the loss of my Dad will never fully make sense, especially since he was so strong and resilient. Life is a gift and I know my Dad wouldn’t have wanted me to suffer, but it’s like I almost can’t help it. I see his face and I can’t stop crying. Holidays will never be the same without him. Nothing will ever be the same. I can only hope to heal and to grow as time goes on, but I will always long to hear his laugh and see his smile one more time. 💔 A post shared by Alexa (@alexadellanos) on Jun 29, 2018 at 11:10am PDT También reveló que para Alejandro su pequeña Alexa sería su única hija: “Después de que nos separáramos, me dijo que nunca tendría más hijos porque quería que Alexa supiera que ella era y que siempre sería su princesa”. RELACIONADO: Geraldine Bazán se encuentra devastada por muerte de su abuela (FOTO) Para finalizar agregó: “Ojalá pudiera verte por última vez y darte un gran abrazo, tengo el corazón roto. Te extrañaré, pero sé que nos veremos de nuevo”. ES TENDENCIA: