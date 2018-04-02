El actor Dwayne Johnson revela que sufre de depresión (FOTOS) MiMundoFAN Posted 3 horas ago El actor Dwayne Johnson revela al portal británico Daily Express que sufre de depresión. “La lucha y el dolor es real. Estaba devastado y deprimido. Llegué a tal punto que no quería hacer nada o ir a alguna parte. Lloraba constantemente. “, afirmó el actor y ex campeón de la WWE sobre su lucha secreta con la depresión luego de ser testigo del intento de suicidio de su madre Ata cuando tenía 15 años. Cool gig. Flattered to be asked by HARVARD BUSINESS SCHOOL to share my experiences and philosophies about business, life and the power of decisions. Over the years I’ve built a global brand that relies on a sharp acumen of listening to the audience and especially listening to my gut. Be the hardest worker in the room and hope to get a lil’ lucky along the way. This was fun. Thank you to everyone involved and I’ll see ya down the road. #HarvardBusinessSchool #SevenBucksDNA A post shared by therock (@therock) on Mar 15, 2018 at 5:01pm PDT El hecho ocurrió cuando ambos estaban en el carro de la familia y su madre decidió bajarse y caminar de frente al tráfico por la autopista interestatal 65 en Nashville. “Yo la agarré y jalé de vuelta hacia el andén de la carretera”, añadió ‘The Rock’. Lee también Le dan con todo, Maribel Guardia recibe fuertes críticas en redes (FOTOS) Symbolic and full circle. 18yrs ago when I first broke into Hollywood, I knew nothing about acting or the business of Hollywood. Nothing. The only thing I knew and was 100% committed to was surrounding myself with good hard working people and the hard work I was willing to put in with my own two hands. I wanted to win, but I was willing to fail, because I knew that my effort was the only thing I could always control. And if I got my ass kicked and failed but gave great effort, I’d always come out the other side a better man. Here we are today, 18yrs later… these same two hands (with more callouses) touching this symbolic cement. My heart is full of GRATITUDE for my family, loved ones and everyone on my team who touches this with me. I’m a very grateful man. And we’re just getting started… #HollywoodWalkOfFame #StarCeremony #TwoHandsPhilosophy ✋🏾🤚🏾 A post shared by therock (@therock) on Dec 17, 2017 at 10:45am PST Y continuó con su relato agregando que “lo loco de ese intento de suicidio es que al día de hoy, ella no tiene ningún recuerdo del evento. Probablemente es mejor que así sea”. El actor de la película ‘The Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle’ vivió una época muy difícil después de ese episodio, pues años después firmó con la ‘Canadian Football League’ (liga canadiense de Football) pero fue despedido debido a numerosas lesiones. Además, en ese periodo su novia decidió romper con el. “Fue absolutamente mi peor momento”, afirmó. Lee también Felipe Esparza saltó de las pandillas a los escenarios gracias a la comedia Style is effortless. And all I’m missing is sexy leather fanny pack. Next week we light the pages on fire of @instylemagazine when it hits news stands. Pick up a copy and enjoy the read. #ManOfStyle @carterbedloesmith 📷 A post shared by therock (@therock) on Dec 1, 2017 at 11:39pm PST Afortunadamente, aunque no logró cumplir su sueño de convertirse en estrella de football, si conquistó el cuadrilátero de lucha libre en la WWE antes de empezar su carrera como actor en el año 2000. Ahora Johnson piensa que si no hubiera encontrado la fortaleza interna que se necesita para seguir adelante, probablemente se hubiera vuelto suicida como casi sucede con su madre. “Ambos nos sanamos de ese episodio, pero siempre debemos hacer nuestro mejor esfuerzo para prestar atención a las personas que sufren, ayudándolas a transitar ese momento y recordándoles que no están solas”, aseguró. Por eso, cuando un fanático le confesó que sufría de depresión, Johnson le contestó: “Te entiendo. He luchado contra esa bestia en más de una ocasión”. Lee también Corey Feldman asegura que fue apuñado, pero la policía dice que no