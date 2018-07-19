Eiza González confiesa en redes el duro momento que vive (FOTO) MiMundoFAN Posted 9 mins ago A pesar del buen momento profesional que se encuentra viviendo Eiza González colaborando con estrellas de renombre en Hollywood, la actriz reveló una tristeza que la embarga. Por medio de su cuenta de Instagram, la también modelo confesó el difícil momento por el que atraviesa. Resulta que su perrita Pasita perdió un ojo a causa de una enfermedad degenerativa que le fue detectada demasiado tarde. TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Thalía celebra a su esposo, pero usuarios encuentran algo más (FOTO) Im usually very private but as some of you know. My dog is absolutely everything to me. Today it’s been such a hard day for me. I saw my baby girl who I rescued 14 yrs ago and shared my life with lose her eye over a sad degenerative desease. After taking her to thousands of vets and no one figuring out what she had by the time someone finally figured it out, it was too late. It’s been so hard for me to look at her and accept the fact of life and aging. There’s nothing I can do more than love her with all my heart while I drown my tears so she can feel strong. I love Pasita with all my heart like if she was my child. ( pet owners will understand.) I know she’s so loved by my friends and family and I wanted to thank everyone who’s been supporting us throughout this absolutely brutal process. I hold on to the fact that she’s feeling better and is in less pain. Also so grateful because it could be so much worst. She’ll be the cutest pirate dog out there😢💔 #unconditionallove Please keep her in your thoughts throughout this recovery! We are staying very optimistic because she’s always been beautiful inside out, she’s the sweetest girl!!! And that’s all that matters! Healthy and happy❤️ A post shared by Eiza (@eizagonzalez) on Jul 17, 2018 at 6:04pm PDT González comenzó escribiendo: “Por norma general soy una persona muy privada, pero como algunos de ustedes ya saben mi perra lo es absolutamente todo para mí y hoy ha sido un día muy duro”. Continuó: “He tenido que ver cómo mi pequeña, a la que adopté hace 14 años y con la que he compartido mi vida, perdía un ojo a causa de una triste enfermedad degenerativa”. De igual manera reveló que cuando al fin encontraron un diagnóstico acertado para su mascota, era demasiado tarde. Eiza González comparte su angustia por las redes sociales Escribió: “Después de llevarla a miles de veterinarios sin que ninguno lograra decirme qué le sucedía, cuando por fin encontramos uno capaz de darnos un diagnóstico… era ya demasiado tarde”. Agregó: “Me ha resultado muy duro verla y tener que aceptar el hecho de que es parte de la vida y del proceso de envejecer”. La mexicana compartió cómo es que le transmite fuerza a su incondicional compañera a la que quiere “como una hija”. Back to short hair and ready for the next project. Thank you to my hard-working team. You guys always take care of me and I appreciate all your effort. It doesn’t go unnoticed. Love you guys you go above and beyond to always be there and I’m grateful to have you in my life. Far beyond glorious hair ❤️😂 @colorbymattrez @buddywporter @chaviv_hair A post shared by Eiza (@eizagonzalez) on Jun 15, 2018 at 1:23pm PDT Puntualizó: “No puedo hacer nada más que quererla con todo mi corazón y tragarme las lágrimas para que ella se sienta fuerte. Quiero a Pasita con todo mi corazón, como si fuera mi propia hija”. Al final la actriz se pronunció agradecida y concluyó su escrito con gran sentido del humor. RELACIONADO: Johnny Lozada de luto por muerte de su perro (FOTO) Añadió: “También me siento agradecida, porque podría haber sido peor. Va a ser la perrita pirata más preciosa del mundo”. Los comentarios de apoyo por parte de sus cuatro millones de seguidores en Instagram no se hicieron esperar. Una niña que creció en Mexico soñó todo su vida con este momento sin jamás pensar que se volvería realidad. Siempre lucha por tus sueños y cree en ti. Aún cuando nadie lo haga siempre hay recompensa. por supuesto que llore. Gracias @theacademy Gracias Dios por este regalo. — A small girl from Mexico dreamt her whole life of this moment, never expecting it to become true. I cried. Always fight for your dreams and believe in yourself even when everything looks hopeless. Thank you to @theacademy and thank you God for this gift. Thank You Jennifer Todd and Michael de Luca ❤️ #OscarPresenter A post shared by Eiza (@eizagonzalez) on Feb 27, 2018 at 10:14am PST “Me parte el corazón pero ella va estar bien porque tiene tu amor y ella sabe que te duele verla así”, “ánimo se pondrá mejor con tu cariño y cuidado”, “suerte con la recuperación”, “todo mejorará Eiza ya veras tú ten fe”, se lee en los comentarios. ES TENDENCIA: