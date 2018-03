It’s the #DawsonsCreek reunion you’ve been waiting for! ❤️ We brought the cast of the landmark show back together for its 20th anniversary to reminisce about Capeside, talk reboot chances, and more. Click the link in our bio for a preview (you don’t want to wait to check out this week’s cover story). You can pick up the special group cover on newsstands starting 3/30, and the four other covers exclusively at @barnesandnoble starting 4/3. #CreekWeek 📷: @marchomstudio for EW

A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on Mar 28, 2018 at 5:38am PDT