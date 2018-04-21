Con emotivo mensaje novio de Johnny Rivera informa que ya pudo enterrar a su mamá (FOTO) MiMundoFAN Posted 2 horas ago Joaquín Navarro, novio de Johnny Rivera hijo menor de la fallecida Jenni dedicó un emotivo mensaje a su fallecida madre. La madre de Joaquín Navarro falleció hace tres meses tal y como él mismo lo compartió en Instagram. Parece que después de los trámites correspondientes, por fin llegó el tiempo de realizar el entierro. RELACIONADO: Luto en los Rivera. Muere mamá del novio de Johnny (FOTOS) my barbers don’t play.. go check them out A post shared by joaquin navarro (@joaaquaain) on Mar 29, 2018 at 2:00pm PDT Joaquín escribió un sensible mensaje junto a la foto de su madre con la que recordó y reveló algunos secretos. “Así que hace una semana, después de tres largos meses de espera, finalmente pudimos enterrar a mi mami”, empezó. También abordó un tema algo polémico: “Para aquellos que se han preguntado si mi madre era una drogadicta sin hogar. Curiosamente, no es difícil compartir esta información, tal vez porque estoy tan insensible a ella, mis padres se divorciaron cuando yo tenía 5 años y comencé a ver menos a mi madre a medida que crecía”. El novio de Johnny Rivera conmovió Instagram con sus palabras Recordó a su madre como una alma caritativa y bondadosa a pesar de las adversidades. “Mi madre solo se quedó sin hogar alrededor de 2012 o 2013, y en 2016 fue diagnosticada con insuficiencia cardíaca congestiva, la ví tocar fondo, pero siempre amé a mi mami. Ella tenía sus propios demonios y luchas propias que no pudo reparar ella misma, mi madre era una de las mujeres más amorosas, divertidas, vivas, pragmáticas y amorosas de este mundo, a ella no le importaba si eras una mala persona, todavía te iba a querer y ayudarte, mi madre era realmente un alma perdida que amaba ayudar a los demás y no podía ayudarse a sí misma”, puntualizó. cause you’re everywhere to me and when I close my eyes it’s you I see you’re everything I know that makes me believe i’m not alone i’m glad your beautiful soul is finally at peace mommy A post shared by joaquin navarro (@joaaquaain) on Feb 1, 2018 at 5:21pm PST Reveló el momento justo de su fallecimiento: “En la mañana del 22 de enero, el corazón de mi madre finalmente se rindió en medio de un callejón mientras dormía”. Agregó: “La extraño cada día y desearía haber pasado más tiempo con ella y haber tomado su dependencia a las drogas más en serio”. PUEDE INTERESAR: Luis Fonsi no se quiso quedar atrás del esposo de su ex Adamari López (VIDEO) Al parecer Joaquín trata de sacar lo positivo de esta dura etapa: “A veces no puedo creer que perdí a mi madre a los cinco años y también a los diecisiete años, pero Dios me puso en esta posición para ayudar a otras personas y hacer que la gente sonría como solía hacer mi mamá”. So a week ago after 3 long months of waiting we finally got to bury my mommy. For those who have wondered my mom was a homeless drug addict. It’s oddly not hard to share this information maybe because i’m so numb to it. My parents divorced when I was 5 years old, and I started to see very less of my mom as I got older. My mom only became homeless around 2012 or 2013, and in 2016 she was diagnosed with Congestive Heart Failure. I seen her at rock bottom, but I always loved my mommy so much. She had her own demons, and own struggles that she was not able to repair herself. My mom was one of the coolest, funniest, livest, down to earth, loving woman in this world. She didn’t care if you were a bad person, she was still going to love you and help you. My mom was truly just a lost soul that loved helping others, and couldn’t help herself. On the morning of January of 22, my mom’s heart finally gave up in the middle of an alley during her sleep. I miss her everyday and wish I had spent more time with her and taken drugs more seriously. If you know someone out there who is struggling with depression, addiction, any disorders please don’t hesitate to offer any help or even a loving talk. I sometimes can’t believe that I lost my mom at five years old and also seventeen years old, but God put me in this position to help other people and make people smile just like my mom used to do. I love you so much mommy, I yearn for the day I get to feel like a little boy in your arms again. Don’t forget about me. A post shared by joaquin navarro (@joaaquaain) on Apr 20, 2018 at 10:48pm PDT Concluyó: “Anhelo el día en que me sienta como niño en tus brazos otra vez, no te olvides de mí”. Sus seguidores comentaron: “Que lindas palabras, bendiciones”, “Conmovedor discurso, saldrás adelante”, “Qué descanse en paz, fuerza Joaquín”. ES TENDENCIA: