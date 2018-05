2 DAYS to the royal wedding!! Let's throwback to Meghan Markle's engagements pre-wedding (i didn't include Queen's Christmas lunch and Christmas Day service) PART 1 1 December 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary 9 January 2018, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Brixton, south London, to visit a local radio station on their first official engagement of the year. 18 January 2018, Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Cardiff Castle In Wales 1 February 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Endeavour Fund gala in London 13 February 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Edinburgh Castle on their first official joint appearance in Scotland 28 February 2018, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took the stage as a foursome for the first annual Royal Foundation Forum 8 March 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were visiting Birmingham to launch a project aimed at inspiring female students on International Women’s Day 12 March 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle participate in Commonwealth Day church services at Westminster Abbey #princeharry #meghanmarkle #royalwedding

