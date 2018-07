Today The Duke of Sussex played in the @Sentebale Polo Cup, held each year to raise awareness and support for the charity — today’s match raised over £1million to support Sentebale’s vital work with young people affected by HIV in southern Africa 📷 @sentebale #SentebaleISPSPolo

