They will assume, nitpick and point out your flaws, it’s okay! Let them. Just keep walking, smiling and doing what you do best… YOU. Stay in your lane and let God do the rest. #BeeYou #DoYou #BeeABoss

A post shared by Chiquis 💛 | Valentina 🖤 (@chiquisoficial) on May 4, 2018 at 9:35am PDT