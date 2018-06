Mi razón de ser. My queen. My first love. My rock. My teacher. My EVERYTHING! There is not one day that passes by that I don’t miss you. That I don’t miss your smile, that contagious laugh of yours and that look you gave me when I made you proud. Damn! I wish I could say it doesn’t hurt as much as it did the day I found out you had left me here in this world without you, but today is one of those days it hurts the deepest part of my heart, for reasons I’m sure you can see yourself, but I have faith you will help me find the answers, like you always do. I will continue to do what you need me to do, just help me. Guide and protect me. Happy Mother’s Day! I hope you’re having a great time in heaven momma @jennirivera! I love you, with my whole heart. #HappyMothersDay #IMUC #ILoveJenni #JenniVive #J1

A post shared by Chiquis 💛 | Valentina 🖤 (@chiquisoficial) on May 13, 2018 at 10:16am PDT