Thank you 2018! You have been good to me. Lots of work, little play, but definitely a year of growth and stability, both on a personal and business level. #ThankYouGod This year I also learned the importance of REST. How to say “NO” to certain “things” and people, in order to say “YES” to myself, even if that meant I “lost” out on a financial opportunity. I use to feel bad about “resting” and saying “NO”, but now I understand it’s a part of my job. It’s time needed to recharge my batteries and find balance. Thank you for teaching me that dad, @pastorjavierbuelna! #2019 I’m ready! I know a lot is going to change, but there is something super exciting about stepping into the unknown and taking a leap of faith! Let’s get it!!! #SuperBee 💪🏻🐝💋#QueenBee #AbejaReina #InGodITrust #BossBeeNation #BeFlawlessSkin #BBN1 #AboutLastNight #HappyNewYear #OutWithTheOld #InWithTheNew #ConDiosTodoSinElNada