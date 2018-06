‘I would want people to fight for my family. It’s that simple.’ – public school teacher protesting family separation in Milwaukee. Couldn’t have said it better myself. Tomorrow, June 30th, there are marches all over the nation to Keep Families Together and Free. I’ll be marching in DC. What about you? Find a march near you at Familiesbelongtogether.org #familiesbelongtogether

A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Jun 29, 2018 at 11:40am PDT