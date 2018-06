Over 15 years ago, I stood with other parents and educators to stop traffic outside City Hall. We were protesting devastating cuts to the education budget, and I was one of the twelve activists blocking an entrance. I was handcuffed and arrested. It was then that I joined the Alliance for Quality Education. After rallies, protests, civil disobedience, and countless meetings with legislators that fall, winter and spring, we stopped almost $400 million in budget cuts and I’ve been fighting for education reform in New York ever since. . I’ve learned that when we come together and stand up and fight for all our children, we become a force to be reckoned with. There is nothing more important than our children’s future. . 📷: @villagevoice @nydailynews @gettyimages

