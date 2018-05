ABC cancela el show “Roseanne” tras comentarios racistas de Roseanne Barr

#RealNewsWW Presented by #RealNewsFakeNewsWW JUST IN ABC CANCELLED ROSEANNE SHOW #AnotherDayInAmerica Wanda Sykes quits 'Roseanne' after Barr's racist Twitter rant. Roseanne Barr apologized after a bizarre, racist Twitter rant Tuesday morning, and then announced she's "now leaving Twitter." Following the rant, one of the show's consulting producers, Wanda Sykes, said she's done with the show. "I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC," Sykes tweeted. Earlier on Tuesday, Bar tweeted an apology to Valerie Jarrett and "all Americans." I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks," Barr tweeted. "I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste." Barr then said she's leaving Twitter. The star of ABC's hit reboot of "Roseanne" wrote early Tuesday morning, "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj." Barr was responding to a comment about Jarrett, a top former aide to president Obama. She later deleted the tweet. CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski responded to Roseanne on Twitter about the Jarrett comment, which she replied was "a joke." Social media immediately lit up with criticism of both Barr and ABC, with some demanding a response from the broadcast network. ABC has not replied to CNNMoney's request for comment. #RoseanneBarr #WandaSykes #ValarieJarrett #GeniusIsCommon

