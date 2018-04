5 cosas que no sabías sobre los nacimientos de la familia real británica

Today The Duchess of Cambridge hosted an symposium on early intervention for children and families, bringing together academics, practitioners and charities to better support the wellbeing of young children. Head over to @heads_together to see her full speech. Her Royal Highness announced plans to create a long-term collaboration between experts and organisations to raise awareness of perinatal, maternal and infant mental health, as well as the need to support parents, families and teachers. #headstogether #mentalhealth

